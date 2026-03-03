Getty Images Sport
YouTuber KSI sets sights on Premier League after announcing stake in former EFL club
The announcement and ambitious vision
The 32-year-old, whose real name is Olajide Olatunji, made the bombshell announcement via a Tuesday afternoon social media video. He is no stranger to ambitious ventures, having disrupted the beverage industry with Prime and the entertainment world on Britain’s Got Talent.
Now, the Arsenal superfan is trading the virtual world of FIFA for the grit of the National League South. For the multi-millionaire influencer, it is a spiritual return to the club that helped build his online empire through his early gaming videos. Expressing his excitement in the announcement video, KSI stated: "I’m so excited to start this journey. It’s gonna be a rollercoaster for sure but I hope to bring Dagenham and Redbridge back to the glory days... So join me on this exhilarating adventure and I’ll see you all at Victoria Road this Saturday!"
Bridging the gap from gaming to reality
Dagenham & Redbridge currently sit 13th in the National League South, having suffered a disappointing relegation from the fifth tier last term. The contrast between the new owner and the club is stark; KSI boasts over 50 million followers across his social media platforms, dwarfing the club’s modest 43,500 Instagram followers. However, with an estimated net worth of £80 million, the financial backing is certainly there to begin a rapid ascent through the divisions.
While the jump from the regionalised sixth tier to the top flight seems like a fantasy, KSI is adamant that he can replicate the Hollywood success seen by Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac at Wrexham. He is acutely aware of the differences between the controller and the boardroom, but insists his competitive drive will bridge the gap. "Playing a video game and owning a football club is very different, I know that, but with Race to Division One, it was a journey... With this club, I want to do the unthinkable. I want to take Dagenham and Redbridge to the Premier League."
Connecting with the Daggers faithful
While the Premier League remains the ultimate long-term target, the immediate priority is stabilising a club that has struggled for form on the pitch. Victoria Road, a stadium with a capacity of just over 6,000, is a far cry from the Emirates Stadium where KSI is often seen cheering on Arsenal. Yet, he has promised to be a highly hands-on and involved chairman for the East London outfit.
He addressed the existing fanbase directly, acknowledging that his celebrity status might be a cause for concern for traditionalists who have supported the club since its formation in 1992. KSI was quick to reassure local supporters that he would be an accessible figurehead. "“Everyone here is fantastic, they’re hardworking people, and I want to be the man who can affect things on the pitch as well as off it.
“You guys have been here way longer than I have, and I know to some of you it might be scary, me being one of the owners, but I am reachable.
“You can literally tweet me, and I will see it. You can let your frustrations out to me, or celebrate with me; I’m approachable.
“What owner do you know that can see all the fans like this? That’s me, bro."
A fighter's spirit in the boardroom
The move follows in the footsteps of fellow content creator Spencer Owen, who founded Hashtag United, but KSI is taking a different route by attempting to revitalise a historic former EFL side. Fans online quickly found humour in the situation, joking that the YouTuber is in for a shock when he realises he cannot magically cure real-life injured players by applying a virtual "healing card" to strikers like Andy Carroll, as he often did in his nostalgic FIFA Ultimate Team days.
Beyond the internet memes, the new Daggers chief emphasised that he is ready for the relentless grind of non-league football. He intends to infuse the squad with the same "never say die" attitude that has seen him survive brutal bouts in the boxing ring. Closing his statement with a promise of absolute commitment, Olatunji concluded: "I’m a fighter. I’ve broken my nose, I’ve broken my hand, I’ve broken my thumb. I’ve been in tough fights, but I keep going no matter what. With the Daggers, I’m gonna keep fighting. I’m gonna do everything I can to make sure we succeed."
