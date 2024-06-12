Gio ReynaGetty
Richard Mills

'You're pissed you're not playing' - Gio Reyna addresses 2022 World Cup snubs by USMNT boss Gregg Berhalter as he reflects on 'dream come true'

Giovanni ReynaUSABorussia DortmundGregg BerhalterWorld Cup

Gio Reyna says he was "pissed" at barely playing in the 2022 World Cup, but representing the United States at the tournament was a "dream come true".

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Reyna barely played at 2022 World Cup
  • Him and US boss Berhalter had falling out in Qatar
  • Dortmund man reflects on 'dream' tournament
Article continues below