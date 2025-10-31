Yoane Wissa suffers ANOTHER injury setback! Newcastle's £55m striker set to miss proposed return date as long wait for debut continues

Wissa’s highly anticipated debut for Newcastle United has been pushed back yet again as Howe revealed that the striker is still far from returning to full training. The 29-year-old sustained a PCL injury just a week after completing his £55 million transfer from Brentford on September 1, having picked up a knock while representing DR Congo. Despite earlier optimism that he could return before the next international break, Howe has confirmed that Wissa’s fitness is not yet at the required level for him to rejoin the first-team setup.

Newcastle had initially hoped the DR Congo international might be available for selection ahead of their Premier League clash against West Ham this weekend. However, those plans have been scrapped after the medical team advised caution, prioritising Wissa’s long-term fitness.

The injury setback is a frustrating twist for both player and manager, given how central Wissa was to Howe’s summer plans. Newcastle identified him as the ideal successor to Alexander Isak, who joined Liverpool for £130 million, but the club’s new marquee forward has yet to even train with his teammates since signing.