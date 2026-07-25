Yan Diomande makes final transfer decision as Real Madrid join Arsenal and Liverpool in race for £100m RB Leipzig star

Asked about the speculation surrounding interest from Europe's elite during the World Cup, the young Ivorian star openly confirmed his expectation to leave Leipzig while leaving negotiations in his agent's hands.

Speaking to reporters, he stated: "First of all I think, like I said, my dream is playing for my country, and to make history with my country. I don't have Instagram anymore. I don't have TikTok as well, so I can't see anything! But I expect to leave, of course. And I have an agent, he's going to manage the rest. But for me, the most important thing right now is the focus on the World Cup with my country."

Meanwhile, regarding his boyhood club, Diomande previously told French media: "Paris Saint-Germain is a team I've loved since I was little. I think my father was a PSG supporter. It's a team I admire as a football fan."