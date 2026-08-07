Revealed: Why Yan Diomande snubbed Liverpool for Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid rebuild after meeting Andoni Iraola

Liverpool’s transition into the post-Arne Slot era under new manager Iraola appears to have cost them one of the world's most exciting young talents. While the Reds were long considered the frontrunners for Diomande, the player eventually cooled on the idea of a move to Merseyside.

The prospect of succeeding Mohamed Salah as the main man on the wing initially appealed to the Ivorian international, yet the lure of immediate European dominance proved stronger. According to The Athletic, Diomande felt that the current environment at Anfield represented a transition season, which prompted his representatives at Roc Nation to look elsewhere.