Yamal’s ambition clashes with Flick’s tactics in the derby

Barcelona are preparing to face their neighbours Espanyol tomorrow, Saturday, in Matchday 31 of La Liga.

They head into the Catalan derby with a healthy league cushion but must pace themselves for a potential Champions League comeback next Tuesday.

They currently lead La Liga with 76 points, seven clear of Real Madrid.

As reported by Sport, the time is right for squad rotation, with Hans Flick set to hand chances to fringe players.

However, several regular starters will still feature, as Real Madrid host Girona on Friday and could temporarily cut the gap to four points.

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