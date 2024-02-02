Could Xavi still be sacked despite resignation?! Barcelona president Joan Laporta admits he would have axed any other manager in current circumstances

Joan Laporta admitted that he would have axed any other manager in current circumstances if they were not a club legend like Xavi Hernandez.

  • Xavi announced his summer exit after losing to Villarreal
  • Barca struggling for form in La Liga
  • Laporta sent stern warning to underfire manager

