Xabi Alonso's last chance?! No guarantees beleaguered Real Madrid boss will avoid sack if Los Blancos lose to Man City as club chiefs weigh up coach's future

Six weeks ago, Madrid were basking in the glow of a Clasico win over Barcelona, giving them a five-point cushion at the top of the table. Fast forward to the present and Los Blancos have been left reeling by a 2-0 home loss to Celta Vigo on Sunday, which was Os Celestes' first win at Santiago Bernabeu for 19 years. They now sit four points adrift of bitter rivals Barcelona and if Villarreal win their game in hand, Alonso's side will drop down to third in the division. After this shock result, the former Bayer Leverkusen manager, who joined the Spanish giants this summer, admitted this was a "significant setback".

He told reporters: "We had planned for this match after the Bilbao game to play at a high tempo and press against a good opponent. We were lacking in some areas, and the injury disrupted our plans. It's bad news; we're already struggling with injuries. This is another significant setback. We struggled to react; perhaps our best reaction came when we were down to ten men. The team pressed hard, we ran, and we tried. We understand that the fans left angry. We have to show a different side on Wednesday."

Indeed, Madrid are currently without injured defenders Eder Militao, Daniel Carvajal, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ferland Mendy among others.