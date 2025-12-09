Getty Images Sport
Xabi Alonso convinced Real Madrid can beat Man City as under-fire coach insists star players are 'eager to turn things around' after catastrophic Celta defeat
Madrid struggling ahead of Champions League tie
The atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu has been feverish since Sunday evening. What should have been a routine La Liga fixture descended into a nightmare for Los Blancos, ending in a 2-0 defeat, a serious injury to defensive leader Eder Militao, and three red cards. The result has left the Spanish champions trailing in the title race and placed immense scrutiny on the shoulders of their young coach.
However, facing the media at Valdebebas on Tuesday, Alonso refused to buckle under the pressure. Instead, the Basque tactician presented a figure of calm authority, dismissing suggestions of internal division and framing the visit of Guardiola’s side not as a daunting obstacle, but as the perfect opportunity for immediate redemption.
Alonso insists Madrid remain unified
The disciplinary meltdown against Celta Vigo, where Fran Garcia, Alvaro Carreras, and Endrick were all dismissed, raised immediate questions about the discipline and cohesion within the squad. Facing the press ahead of the European tie, Alonso was pressed on whether he was disappointed with the players' conduct or if the result had caused fractures within the group.
"We're all in this together," the manager stated. "Without any cracks. With the conviction that this is an opportunity. We need to have the energy to connect with the Bernabeu."
The manager's comments come at a critical juncture for the club. With Eder Militao having joined Dani Carvajal and David Alaba on the sidelines after sustaining an injury in the first half on Sunday, the need for collective unity has never been higher. Alonso is looking to the famous European atmosphere to help bridge the gap caused by the current personnel crisis, especially amid reports that he may be dismissed if they crumble on home soil on Wednesday.
Madrid prepared to turn situation around
Addressing the erratic nature of the sport, Alonso offered a philosophical perspective on the current crisis. He acknowledged the difficult emotions following the weekend's result but reminded the press that the narrative of a football season is never static and can pivot on a single result.
"This is a team, we're all in this together. When you're the Real Madrid coach, you're prepared for anything. We're really eager to turn things around, which is understandable. Our only focus is on City. In football, for better or for worse, things can turn around quickly," he added.
"We're mentally prepared to face what lies ahead. Everyone is convinced we can win tomorrow. It's a big day. It will have a Champions League night atmosphere. The fans know what kind of match we're in for, against a team that recently won the Champions League."
What comes next?
Finally, looking ahead to the match itself, Alonso acknowledged the magnitude of the occasion. With the group stage entering a pivotal phase, a positive result is essential to keep Madrid's European ambitions on track.
The squad will now complete their final preparations before facing Erling Haaland and company on Wednesday night. With Militao out, Alonso will be forced to reshuffle his backline once again, but his message to the public is clear: the conviction remains, and the team is ready to fight.
"We're playing against a great team. Haaland is incredible, but if we play to our level we can win that game," Aurelien Tchouameni added. "If we don't play with maximum intensity, it will be very difficult to win matches. We have to understand that to win these matches we have to give our all. We didn't do it against Celta and we must do it tomorrow."
