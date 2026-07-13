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Xabi Alonso confirms interest in Alejandro Garnacho as Chelsea prepare to sell winger a year after move from Man Utd
Alonso opens the door for Garnacho exit
Alonso has signaled that Garnacho’s Chelsea career is effectively over after just one underwhelming season. Speaking on the player's future, the newly appointed manager refused to offer any guarantees that the former Man United star would be part of his plans moving forward, noting that discussions with the club's hierarchy regarding a transfer are already at an advanced stage.
Confirming that the winger is attracting interest from elsewhere, particularly from Serie A outfit Roma, Alonso remained cryptic but honest about the current state of play. “The situation is we have spoken with the sports directors, and there’s an interest in him from other clubs. So let’s see how it develops, but hopefully it finishes in the best possible ways for all parties,” Alonso told reporters, in comments carried by The Telegraph.
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A difficult debut year in West London
Garnacho’s arrival from United last August for a fee of £40m was seen as a major coup for Chelsea, but the move has failed to ignite. The 22-year-old struggled for consistency throughout the 2025-26 campaign, managing just a single Premier League goal as the Blues slumped to a 10th-place finish. His poor club form ultimately cost him a place in Argentina's World Cup squad.
Financial pressures are also weighing heavy on the club after a season without European football. United are entitled to a 10 per cent sell-on clause, which will be a factor in any negotiations. With Chelsea previously recording record-breaking financial losses, trimming the squad and recouping funds has become a priority for the new regime at Cobham.
Chelsea insist on permanent sale
Despite a difficult spell in England, Garnacho continues to command serious interest in Italy, with Napoli, Juventus and AC Milan all credited with tracking the winger, while Roma have also expressed a desire to bring him in on loan.
Chelsea, however, have made their position clear. The club's recruitment staff are unwilling to entertain any loan-based proposals, insisting on a permanent sale in order to recover the money invested in the player.
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Building a new era at Stamford Bridge
Despite the looming departures, Alonso is focused on a total cultural reset at the club. Having signed a four-year contract, the Spaniard is tasked with returning Chelsea to the Champions League and restoring the standards expected of a perennial trophy contender. He has emphasised that the hard work begins immediately to erase the memories of a dire 2025-26 season.
“We are starting from zero,” the manager explained. “For sure, that’s a goal (returning to Europe). But to reach that goal, you need to do many right things and to be part of that process: how we want to play, how we want to to see ourselves, and how we want to approach a game wherever we go. That’s my job. For sure we want to be there, and time will tell. But we are ambitious, and we just need to show us that energy, that ambition, and as well that hunger to want to have success.”
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