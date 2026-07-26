Getty Images Sport
Wrexham women see Champions League dream dashed as Welsh side lose qualifying tie
Red Dragons take an early advantage
The atmosphere at the Racecourse was electric as the Adran Premier champions looked to build on their impressive victory over Armenian side FC Pyunik in the previous round. Wrexham started with immense confidence, dictating the tempo and forcing the visitors onto the back foot during the opening exchanges.
The match could not have started better for the hosts, as Lili Jones ignited the home crowd within the first 10 minutes of the contest.
The goal originated from a poorly cleared set-piece by the Riga defence, allowing Jones to showcase her technical quality with a controlled volley into the corner. It was her second European goal of the summer, and for much of the first half, it looked as though it might be enough to propel Wrexham into the next phase of the competition.
- Getty Images Sport
Riga mount a clinical comeback
However, the second half told a completely different story as the Latvian title holders demonstrated their clinical nature. The equaliser arrived in the 50th minute when Japanese midfielder Minami Oi showed great bravery to venture forward and head past Maria Francis-Jones. The goal stunned the home crowd and completely shifted the psychological balance of the match, and Kumba Brima capitalised on it to turn the game around four minutes later. Teenage substitute Laura Kallase added a third goal to consolidate their advantage.
Wrexham struggle against late pressure
As the clock ticked down, the physical demands of the qualifying match began to take their toll on the Welsh champions. Riga, sensing that Wrexham were tiring, introduced fresh legs from the bench to maintain their high-intensity pressing game.
The night went from bad to worse for the Red Dragons when Shiori Kato added a fourth goal late in the match to emphasise the gulf in European experience between the two clubs. Despite the final scoreline, the Wrexham players were met with warm applause from the supporters, recognising the immense achievement of reaching this stage of the competition for the first time in the club's history.
- Getty Images Sport
End of a historic European debut
While the Champions League dream has been dashed for this season, the experience gained will be invaluable for the progression of women's football in North Wales. The club has enjoyed a meteoric rise under their high-profile ownership, and competing at this level serves as a benchmark for future ambitions. Wrexham will now turn their focus back to domestic matters, with the aim of defending their league title and securing another chance at European football next year.
Add as preferred source on Google
ENJOYED THIS STORY?
Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting