Wrexham's Wembley dream dashed! Red Dragons & Paul Mullin suffer penalty heartbreak against Peterborough in EFL Trophy semi-final after agonising last-ditch equaliser Wrexham Wrexham vs Peterborough Peterborough EFL Trophy

Wrexham crashed out of the Football League Trophy semi-finals in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, with Peterborough reaching back-to-back finals.