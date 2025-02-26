Wrexham's Wembley dream dashed! Red Dragons & Paul Mullin suffer penalty heartbreak against Peterborough in EFL Trophy semi-final after agonising last-ditch equaliser
Wrexham crashed out of the Football League Trophy semi-finals in dramatic fashion on Wednesday night, with Peterborough reaching back-to-back finals.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Wrexham failed to protect a two-goal lead from first half
- Peterborough staged dramatic comeback
- Red Dragons out of Football League Trophy