Wrexham tipped to achieve promotion & STAY UP in Premier League as Wales legend tells Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac how many new signings they'll need for 2026-27

Speaking in association with Nicokick Zyn pouches online, Earnshaw told GOAL when asked for his assessment of Wrexham and whether they are Premier League-bound: “I have done a few games at Wrexham this year. There is always the rivalry - Wrexham, Cardiff, Swansea, Newport, the Welsh rivalry - but I’m very pleased for Wrexham. I was commentating on the Forest game, on the radio, the game that went to penalties. I was there that night and have done a couple of games before and been lucky enough to have a few good conversations with Ryan Reynolds. You talk about owners being around and on the pitch, Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney, they are right there - it’s the same thing.

“Wrexham has been a wonderful story. A lot of people say ‘Hollywood FC’ - it is Hollywood FC, but with great credit. I had a conversation with Ryan Reynolds in the first few games of the season and it showed me the real humble way that they are doing it, the real genuine way. Also, they have experts in the building that are experts in their field - they have a CEO, a CFO, the manager of the team. It was very interesting to pop in and have that conversation.

“They are also a team that have had such a unique story - these Hollywood owners have come in and taken the club quite literally from the bottom. It’s a fairytale, but turned into reality. I think it’s amazing. It’s brilliant. Of course being a Cardiff man there is a rivalry there, but I have the utmost respect for Wrexham. I think it’s amazing. I love what they are doing, and continue to see what they are doing. I think it’s brilliant and I hope they do reach the Premier League. I think they can.

“There were probably the first two months of the season that would have been their hardest in the last few years, since the owners took over. The first two months of this Championship season, because that’s where they saw a different level to where they have been playing at. Yes, they got the promotions back-to-back, incredible, but going into the Championship, you know it’s a different level again.

“What they did was make great signings, brought in really good players that have played in the league and can contribute and make a big impact. Now we are seeing the results of that. The signings that they made in the last transfer windows, the movement they are making now, the great thing is that they continue to analyse it and see it very well and decide what are the right pieces to keep and which to move on and how do we continue evolving?”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!