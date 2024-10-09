GFX Ryan Reynolds Paul Mullin 2024Getty/GOAL
Peter McVitie

‘Never in a million years’ – Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds thanked after Deadpool auction raises ‘incredible’ amount for Paul Mullin-backed Welsh charity

WrexhamLeague OneP. Mullin

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has been thanked for a generous donation to a charity auction in Welsh.

  • Reynolds donated Deadpool equipment to charity
  • Auction raised money for autism organisation
  • Wrexham star Mullin involved with Your Space
