Soham Mukherjee

Wrexham come unstuck! Red Dragons suffer defeat to Stevenage to fall further behind Birmingham at the top of League One

Wrexham fell to Stevenage as they slipped further behind Birmingham at the top of League One.

  • Wrexham beaten 1-0 by Stevenage
  • Improved second half not enough to salvage a point
  • Red Dragons suffer second defeat of the season
