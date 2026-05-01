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Will Wrexham be checking other results? Phil Parkinson reveals stance in play-off chase as Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac sweat on shot at Premier League promotion
A historic showdown
Wrexham enter the final day of the Championship season at the Racecourse Ground, embroiled in a tense battle for the final play-off position. Having already secured the club's highest-ever league finish, Parkinson’s side must navigate a pivotal clash against fourth-placed Middlesbrough to keep their dream of a record-breaking fourth successive promotion alive. The Red Dragons currently sit level on 70 points with Hull, holding a slender one-goal superior difference, while Derby remain just one point behind in eighth.
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Focus amidst the frenzy
Speaking ahead of the historic encounter, Parkinson emphasised the importance of maintaining tactical discipline while acknowledging the magnitude of the occasion for the club. He said: "It's an obviously an important game, we've got to the last game of the season and it's great to be involved in the mix.
"We're going to give it everything we've got as you can imagine. Preparation has been decent, I am happy with the lads who seem in a really good place and ready to finish the regulation season hopefully with a really strong performance. As always, in any of these games, whether it's a big cup tie or it's a pivotal league game, it's blocking everything out.
"The motivation is always going to be there and understanding of concentrating on the detail of what's required on the day. It's a historic game for the club. When you look back, it is history for us to go into the last day of the season with a chance for the first time to get into the top six in this division."
Monitoring the rivals
While focused on securing a victory, Parkinson admitted that his coaching staff will be keeping a constant watch on updates from rival fixtures involving Hull and Derby. Addressing the need for real-time information, he added: "Obviously we'll be aware of the other results because they do impact on what we may need to do or change out on the pitch, so I think that's key.
"We'll need to know and we'll be checking on the results. I've done that before on the last day or last couple of week dramas when the results are important. As much as the crowd can give you an indication, I'll always have someone alongside me who's monitoring the situation and making sure that we've got the information we need."
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The final hurdle
The drama concludes this Saturday as Wrexham look to maintain their perfect record of winning their final match in each of the last four league seasons. They face a formidable Middlesbrough side that remains in contention for automatic promotion, having found their clinical edge in a recent five-goal rout of Watford. With Ben Sheaf returning from injury, Wrexham must overcome a side they have never hosted in the Football League to potentially secure a life-changing play-off semi-final berth.