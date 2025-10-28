Wrexham's dream run is over! Red Dragons knocked out of Carabao Cup by Welsh rivals Cardiff thanks to goal from ex-Man Utd star

For the first time since 2000-01, Wrexham came into a season in a higher division than Cardiff. But with the Red Dragons treading water in the lower reaches of the Championship after seeing the momentum of recent years slow down and the Bluebirds a dominant big fish in League One so far, there was less between the teams than leagues alone suggest.

With Wrexham struggling to create beyond a good Nathan Broadhead chance, Cardiff took a deserved early lead after winning the ball deep in home territory. Rubin Colwill picked up the loose pass from under pressure centre-back George Thomasen, with Callum Burton pulling off a save to initially deny Chelsea loanee Omari Kellyman but then powerless to prevent Salech gobbling up the close-range rebound. Colwill soon smacked the bar with a dipping free-kick and Wrexham had barely laid a glove on the visitors when the half-time whistle sounded.

The half-time introduction of Moore, once of Cardiff, made a difference and the Wales international brought Wrexham back level seven minutes after the restart. Ryan Longman's deflected cross from the left looped into the six-yard box and Moore leapt highest to power in a header. Still, Cardiff continued to dominate and were good value for their go-ahead second goal from Fish, whose back post volley from a narrow angle squeezed its way past Burton.