Elliot Lee Wrexham 2023-24
Richard Mills

25 shots but zero goals! Wrexham suffer dismal home defeat to Tranmere Rovers as Red Dragons miss golden chance to pile pressure on League Two table-toppers Mansfield

WrexhamLeague TwoTranmere RoversWrexham vs Tranmere Rovers

Wrexham missed the chance to strengthen their automatic promotion push as they slumped to a 1-0 loss to a dogged Tranmere side at the Racecourse.

  • Wrexham fall to 1-0 home defeat
  • Tranmere's Norris scores early winner
  • Miss chance to strengthen promotion push

