'He's mad, he'll fight anyone!' - Wrexham hero James McClean backed for professional boxing debut against Jake Paul or KSI

McClean has revealed he is pursuing a potential career switch to boxing once he leaves football. The midfielder was born in Derry in Northern Ireland and has returned to his hometown club after three years at Wrexham.

Speaking to Westlife member Nicky Byrne in an interview, McClean said in 2025: "I'll be honest, I've really enjoyed it [at Wrexham] up until the last two or three months. It's not been ideal, I've not been playing as much as I'd like, which is never a good thing.

"You want to be playing and you want to be in the mix. I've never dealt really well with not playing. I wouldn't really say it's bad times, but it's been not as enjoyable personally for myself. When you're younger, you do daft stuff and you don't really handle situations maybe as maturely as you do as you get older.

"Nowadays, I just channel that frustration and annoyance and do my training. Before, I'd throw my toys out of the pram. Now, I just channel that frustration into the punch bag and it seems to blow off a bit of steam. You kind of feel better for it afterwards."