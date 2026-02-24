Getty/GOAL
Wrexham tie talismanic duo down to contract extensions as Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac edge closer to fulfilling Premier League dream
Wrexham thrash out fresh terms in promotion bid
Phil Parkinson is overseeing that charge, having lifted Wrexham out of the National League and into the Championship, with there understandable delight on his part at seeing two proven performers commit to the club.
Parkinson has said of thrashing out fresh terms with seasoned EFL professionals: “They're both really good lads, and good players, who've made significant contributions for us last year and this season.
“Ollie has been phenomenal for us, he really has, and George has adapted well to Championship level. They both typify what we want at the club - they play with real heart and commitment every single game, and it's great that they've got new deals.”
Rathbone delighted with new Red Dragons deal
Rathbone, who moved to SToK Racecourse in the summer of 2024, has added 12 months to his deal through to the end of the 2027-28 campaign. He starred for Wrexham last season as they secured automatic promotion out of League One.
The 29-year-old registered eight goals through 42 appearances and was named the club’s Player of the Season. He suffered an unfortunate ankle injury ahead of the current campaign when being laid low during a pre-season trip to Australia and New Zealand.
A welcome return to action was made in mid-December, with Rathbone scoring within two minutes of his reintroduction to the fold off the bench against Watford. He now has six efforts to his name through 16 outings.
Rathbone has said of prolonging his association with the Red Dragons: “I'm absolutely delighted to sign a new contract. It's a special day for me and my family. I'm over the moon. My time here has been great so far. It's probably the best football I've played in my career. I want to keep playing, keep improving, and create more special moments for this club.”
Dobson extends his association with the Red Dragons
Dobson, who joined the Red Dragons Wrexham in the same transfer window as Rathbone, has also extended his deal through to the summer of 2028. He made 48 appearances for Parkinson’s side last season, earning widespread praise for his ability to recover possession and get Wrexham on the front foot.
He has featured in all but three of Wrexham’s 33 Championship games this term, having spent the last nine years of his career competing in League One. The 28-year-old West Ham academy graduate has said: “I'm delighted to sign a new contract with the club.
“It's been an amazing 19 months. I've loved every minute of it. It's been a fantastic journey so far. I'm delighted to extend, and hopefully we can create many more special memories.”
Play-off bid: Wrexham looking for top-six finish
Hollywood co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac are in the business of making dreams come true. They have enjoyed a remarkable five years at the helm, having completed a stunning takeover in 2021, and have their sights locked on the top-flight.
EFL pundit Don Goodman is among those to have been singing Wrexham’s praises, saying of their bid to secure a top-six finish in 2025-26: “I think Phil Parkinson has done an unbelievable job to have Wrexham in a play-off race. I would have said a mid-table consolidation of a season should have been their ambition back in August. But the way the league has played out, they're right in the mix.”
Wrexham sit sixth in the Championship table as things stand - five points adrift of third-placed Millwall, but only four clear of Queens Park Rangers in 13th. Parkinson’s side will be back in action on Tuesday when playing host to Portsmouth - with confidence high in the Red Dragons camp following an epic 5-3 victory over Ipswich last time out.
