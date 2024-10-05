Ryan Reynolds Rob Mcelhenney WrexhamGetty Images
Ritabrata Banerjee

'We go again' - Wrexham star Dan Scarr insists Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's side will not be derailed by downturn in League One form

WrexhamD. ScarrLeague One

Wrexham defender Dan Scarr believes that the club's recent dip in form won't derail their campaign.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Scarr not worried about Wrexham's dip in form
  • Five points behind Birmingham
  • Wrexham take on Northampton on Saturday
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱
Article continues below