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Wrexham agree club-record £8m transfer for Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson
A landmark deal for the Red Dragons
Phil Parkinson’s side are showing no signs of slowing down their ambitious ascent through the English football pyramid, with the North Wales club striking an £8million deal with Sunderland for goalkeeper Patterson, according totalkSPORT.
The move represents a significant statement of intent as Wrexham prepare for another grueling campaign in the Championship, signaling that the Hollywood-owned club is ready to spend big to secure top-tier talent.
Patterson, who has been a long-term target for the recruitment team at the Racecourse Ground, was granted permission to discuss personal terms and undergo his medical after the Black Cats accepted the lucrative offer.
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Wrexham’s record signing
The proposed fee of £8m will see Patterson become the most expensive signing in Wrexham’s history, comfortably eclipsing the previous record of £7.5m paid to sign striker Nathan Broadhead just a year ago.
Having been a product of the famed Sunderland academy, Patterson rose through the ranks to become the club’s undisputed number one during their successful 2021-22 promotion campaign.
His heroics at Wembley Stadium, where he produced two vital saves in the play-off final victory over Sheffield United, cemented his status as a fan favorite at the Stadium of Light before his recent dip in the pecking order under the new regime.
Championship experience and competition
Patterson brings a wealth of pedigree to the Wrexham dressing room, having served as a reliable presence in the second tier for several seasons. However, his career on Wearside hit a roadblock following the arrival of Robin Roefs a year ago, which saw the Englishman displaced as the starting goalkeeper.
Seeking regular first-team football, Patterson spent the second half of last season on loan at Millwall, where he made 16 appearances and helped the London club navigate the pressures of a play-off semi-final against Hull City.
The arrival of Patterson will create a fascinating battle for the starting spot between the sticks at the Racecourse Ground. He joins a goalkeeping department that already features Danny Ward and Arthur Okonkwo, both of whom featured prominently during the previous campaign.
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Aiming for the Premier League dream
While Wrexham enjoyed a successful season overall, there were lingering concerns about their defensive stability, as no less than 17 teams in last season’s Championship boasted a better defensive record than the combined 65 goals conceded by Okonkwo and Ward.
With new EFL rules offering more teams a route into the post-season, Wrexham are determined to leave nothing to chance. The club finished just two points outside the play-offs last term, and the expansion of the format means the seventh and eighth-placed teams will now have a shot at promotion. However, the ambition at the Racecourse Ground remains an automatic spot, avoiding the lottery of the play-off eliminators.
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