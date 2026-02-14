Wrexham celebrate takeover anniversary by beating Ipswich to reach FA Cup fifth round for first time in nearly 30 years

While the spotlight is often on the team's famous owners at Wrexham or the players, it was Parkinson who came in for praise after the match. Former Manchester United and Wales midfielder Robbie Savage told TNT Sports: "He’s probably one of the most underestimated managers, because every time Wrexham get promoted or have a Premier League side, people underestimate them and underestimate the manager. He has done an unbelievable job with this football club and he's proving people wrong that you can do it against Premier League sides. He's done it for Bradford against Chelsea [in the FA Cup in 2015] and he's doing it in the league. Every season they go up: [people say] 'he can't do it at that level' but he's proving everybody wrong. I think he's one of the best managers right now because of what he's achieved."

Parkinson also currently has the team in the promotion play-offs spots in the Championship, meaning their dreams of reaching the Premier League remain alive.