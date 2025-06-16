More firepower for Wrexham! Red Dragons add prolific Championship striker to ranks as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney prepare for challenge of England's second division
Wrexham have completed the signing of Scottish forward Ryan Hardie from Plymouth as they prepare for their Championship challenge.
- Wrexham signed Hardie from Plymouth
- Completed their first signing of the summer
- Wrexham rebuilding squad ahead of Championship challenge