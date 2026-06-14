'Take shelter' - Worrying tornado warning issued to England's World Cup squad

Thomas Tuchel and his England squad were met with a worrying introduction to life in the American Midwest on Saturday evening. Just hours after arriving in Kansas City following a period of training in Florida, the team was forced to stay in their hotel as local authorities issued high-level emergency alerts across the region.

The squad had earlier completed a community training session at the Swope Soccer Village in sweltering heat, but the conditions turned rapidly as a major storm front moved in. As reported by The Athletic, they then received automated warning messages on their phones just after 8pm local time on Saturday from the U.S. National Weather Service (NWS), that there was a ‘Severe Thunderstorm Warning’ and that they should “take shelter in a sturdy building, away from windows”, with fears of winds of up to 80mph.