All eyes are on Italy v Northern Ireland, whilst keeping an ear on Cardiff to see how Wales v Bosnia is going. It’s set to be a thrilling evening for Rino Gattuso’s national side, who on Tuesday 31 March will face Dzeko and his teammates in the final hurdle of the World Cup qualifiers, scheduled to take place from 10 June to 19 July in the United States, Canada and Mexico. The Azzurri have knocked out Northern Ireland, whilst Bosnia eliminated Wales on penalties, following a goal by Edin Dzeko in the 89th minute that levelled the score at 1-1 (Wales had taken the lead through former Manchester United player James), sending the teams first into extra time and then to penalties. From the spot, the decisive goal was scored by Salzburg’s Kerim Alajbegovic, born in 2007.
Translated by
World Cup qualifiers: Bosnia knock Wales out on penalties; Dzeko to face Italy
GOALS AND HIGHLIGHTS
86' – DZEKO EQUALISES: the Schalke striker beats the opposition goalkeeper to the ball after the keeper misjudged his run.
Double Pivot: Two midfielders (often Jordan James and Josh Sheehan, pending Ethan Ampadu’s full return) operate in front of the defence to build play.
Attacking Midfield: A trio of quick, technically gifted players such as Brennan Johnson, Harry Wilson (often in a central role) and Daniel James (or Sorba Thomas) supporting the lone striker.
FAW +3
Tactical Variations
59' - Wales come close to doubling their lead as James hits the crossbar following a deflection off an opponent.
51' - WALES TAKE THE LEAD: Tahirovic inadvertently plays the ball into the path of Daniel James, who strikes a first-time shot from long range, catching the opposing goalkeeper off guard as he slips and is powerless to stop it.
45' - HALF-TIME: the only chance of the first half was Wilson’s shot against the post in the 22nd minute.
22' - Wales close to taking the lead: Wilson’s curling left-footed shot hits the post.
20' - A dull match so far; the home side are keeping possession but are unable to break through the opposition defence.
MATCH REPORT
Wales v Bosnia 4–3 on penalties (1–1 after 90 minutes)
GOALS: 51' James (W), 86' Dzeko (B).
PENALTY TAKE-OFF: Demirovic (B) saved, Wilson (W), goal, Tabakovic (B) goal, Harris (W) goal, Johnson (W) missed, Hadziahmetovic (B) goal, Williams (W) saved, Alajbegovic (B) goal.
WALES (4-1-4-1): Darlow; Williams, Lawlor, Rodon, Dasilva; Ampadu; D. James (from 84' Thomas), Wilson, J. James (from 56' Cullen), Johnson; Brooks (from 74' Harris) Manager: Bellamy.
BOSNIA (3-4-1-2): Vasilj; Dedic (replaced by Gigovic in the 112th minute), Muharemovic, Kolasinac (replaced by Alajbegovic in the 62nd minute); Bajraktarevic, Sunjic (replaced by Tabakovic in the 78th minute), Tahirovic (replaced by Basic in the 62nd minute), Memic (replaced by Burnic in the 74th minute); Alajbegovic; Dzeko (replaced by Hadziahmetovic in the 91st minute), Tabakovic. Manager: Barbarez.
REFEREE: Kovacs.
BOOKINGS: Memic, Demirovic, Kolasinac (B).