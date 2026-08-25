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World Cup cult hero Orlando Gill is soon to join Lille to bolster Ancelotti's squad
Securing the goalkeeper
According to TyC Sports, Lille is soon to finalize the signing of of Paraguay goalkeeper Orlando Gill from Argentine club San Lorenzo. The transfer fee is set at around €3.8 million, which covers 50% of his economic rights and provides a welcome financial boost to San Lorenzo. The 26-year-old shot-stopper made it clear he wanted to move to France, actively pushing his former club to accept the proposal from the Ligue 1 side was soon finalized after turning down an offer from Monza.
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World Cup heroics
The towering 1.98m goalkeeper arrives in Europe carrying immense reputation following his standout performances on the international stage. During the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Gill emerged as a cult hero by saving two penalties in a dramatic shootout against Germany to help Paraguay reach the round of 16. He also earned the Man of the Match award in their narrow 1-0 defeat to France in the knockout rounds, capping off a tournament where FIFA named him to the official Rising Stars Team of the Tournament.
Rising to European prominence
Gill's journey to European football reflects his rapid development and growing stature within the game. Born in San Lorenzo, Paraguay, in June 2000, the experienced keeper has consistently proven his ability under intense pressure on the global stage. His commanding physical presence and shot-stopping prowess convinced Lille's hierarchy and coaching staff to finalise the deal ahead of rival suitors, adding significant quality to Ancelotti's squad.
- AFP
Settling into Ligue 1
Ahead of his transfer being soon finalized, Gill now prepares to take the next major step in his career by testing himself in French football. The goalkeeper will integrate into the squad and look to translate his international heroics into consistent domestic performances for his new club. As Lille look ahead to their upcoming fixtures, the arrival of such a high-profile addition provides a major boost to their defensive options for the remainder of the campaign.
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