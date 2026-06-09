The World Cup will, of course, bring some soccer stars to the United States. Every tournament feels big, and with 48 teams participating, some big names will surely play outsized roles in the outcome of the tournament. In many ways, it's what makes the World Cup compelling: the best in the world playing their best stuff.

Most of these guys already have impressive careers to hang their hats on. Mohamed Salah, for example, is not an unknown quantity. Neither are Neymar, Bernardo Silva, or Casemiro. But all three have something in common: their future in club football is uncertain. All three have either agreed to a buyout or seen their contract run down. As of the time of writing, all three are technically without a club.

And that makes things interesting if you're a Major League Soccer enthusiast. These days, the league doesn't really have to do all that much recruiting. The talent level is impressive, and people know about it. This World Cup, in all likelihood, is more of a recruiting tool than a cry for legitimacy. And who might take advantage? Indeed, there are a fair few would-be recruits to make their mark in MLS after the World Cup. GOAL runs through some of the biggest names...