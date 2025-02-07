Women's Champions League draw: Chelsea and Man City to face off in all-English UWCL quarter-final - with Barcelona likely to await winner
Chelsea will face Manchester City in an all-English Women's Champions League quarter-final, with Barcelona potentially awaiting the winner.
- Man City to face Chelsea in Champions League quarter-finals
- Winner could potentially take on Barcelona in semis
- Arsenal draw Real Madrid; Lyon get Bayern Munich