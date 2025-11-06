Wolves make their move! Molineux club approach Middlesbrough boss Rob Edwards after sacking Vitor Pereira amid relegation battle

When asked about speculation linking him to a Wolves return, Edwards tried to steer clear of the gossip, but his words only added fuel to the fire.

"You know my links to the club [Wolves]," Edwards said. "But my full focus is on this job here, which is a brilliant job, and trying to turn things around. Speculation is hard for me to comment about. We've done a decent job so far. It's all speculation anyway. I never get drawn on stuff that's all hypothetical and I don't want to get drawn on that.

"I love being Middlesbrough manager and that's what I want to think about. All I can say is I've not given it a single thought because my focus is just on this. It's all the stuff that my daughter was telling me about."

While Edwards remains the prime target, Wolves have also explored other options. Michael Carrick, who is currently without a club, is also said to be under consideration. However, his lack of Premier League experience could be a stumbling block. Former Wolves boss Gary O’Neil was also sounded out, but he reportedly withdrew from the race.