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'We've been getting our asses kicked!' - Wolfsburg star breaks down in tears as relegation candidates' long winless run finally ends
A captain's breaking point
Speaking to Sky Sport immediately after the final whistle, the 31-year-old captain did not hide the emotional toll of the club’s situation. Arnold admitted that the past weeks have been extremely difficult, describing the experience as "brutal" while emphasising how deeply the team has been affected by their position near the bottom of the table.
“It’s just brutal,” Arnold said. “You can’t imagine what has been going on inside us. When you’re second last and you keep taking hits every week, it does something to you.”
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"Getting our asses kicked"
Arnold did not mince his words when describing the atmosphere surrounding the club during their three-month winless run. The midfielder, who has been a fixture since joining as a teenager in 2009, admitted that the mental toll of constant setbacks had become almost unbearable for the squad.
"It’s really hard for me to find the right words. In the last few weeks, we’ve just been getting our asses kicked," Arnold said during his emotional interview. He further highlighted the precarious nature of their situation, noting that the team are still "with their backs against the wall".
Despite the immense pressure, the Wolfsburg captain expressed pride in his team’s response, stressing that the victory proved they are still fighting. "I’m incredibly proud of the boys today because we finally showed that we are still alive," he added.
400 games of highs and lows
The fixture at the Stadion An der Alten Försterei was particularly significant for Arnold, as it marked his 400th Bundesliga appearance for Wolfsburg. However, the landmark was overshadowed by the club's dire situation, leading to a moment where the veteran midfielder was seen wiping away tears in front of the cameras.
When asked about the milestone, the captain struggled to maintain his composure, pausing for a long time before answering. "It's brutal," he remarked, taking a deep breath to collect himself. "It is special, yes. But I would be lying if I said I enjoyed them all."
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The rock behind the scenes
Through the turmoil of the current campaign, Arnold credited his family for keeping him grounded while the club spiralled toward the relegation zone. He offered a touching tribute to his wife, acknowledging that the stresses of being a professional footballer at a struggling club often spill over into his personal life.
"I'm not exactly easy to be around at home. And she takes me just as I am. She is my rock in the surf," Arnold explained. As Wolfsburg prepare for the final stretch of the season, they will need their captain to harness these emotions into further performances on the pitch if they are to escape the drop and secure their Bundesliga status for another year.