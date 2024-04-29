Winning trophies runs in Lionel Messi’s family! Antonela Roccuzzo salutes Inter Miami ‘champions’ featuring her son Thiago after taking in success alongside Luis Suarez’s wife Sofia Balbi
Winning runs in Lionel Messi’s family, with Antonela Roccuzzo hailing the efforts of son Thiago after seeing Inter Miami’s academy become “champions”.
- Argentine star shining in the United States
- Children have joined academy ranks
- Success being savoured at all levels in Florida