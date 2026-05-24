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William Saliba admits PSG are 'still scary' but hungry Arsenal star backs 'the best defence' to silence Ousmane Dembele & Co
Arsenal turn focus to Europe after title glory
Saliba has insisted Arsenal are not satisfied after finally winning the Premier League under Mikel Arteta. The France international played a key role in the club’s title-winning campaign and says the squad are already targeting further success in Europe. Arsenal now prepare for a huge Champions League clash against PSG in Budapest. Saliba acknowledged the quality within Enrique’s side, particularly in attack, but believes the Gunners' defensive record gives them confidence heading into the contest.
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Saliba outlines Arsenal’s hunger for more success
Saliba made it clear Arsenal’s first league title under Arteta is only the beginning for the current squad. The defender also spoke about the threat posed by PSG’s attacking players, including Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
"It would mean a lot," Saliba said, as quoted by The Standard. "Now we have started with the Premier League, it is my first one, so I am happy. But I am not full. I want more. And there is a big chance next week in the Champions League, so we have to give everything."
"They were scary last year, and they're still scary this year. So nothing has changed. We know that if we want to beat them, we have to be 100%. We have the best defence this season. And when you are the best, you want to play the best so we are so happy to have attackers like this to play against us next Saturday and I hope we will win that battle."
Arsenal finally end years of frustration
The Premier League triumph also ended a frustrating run of near misses for Arsenal, who had finished runners-up in each of the previous three seasons. Saliba admitted those disappointments were difficult to accept.
"I knew it would be hard to win the Premier League but of course for three years we finished second, and it was hard because those first two years we deserved to win the Premier League," Saliba added.
"Every game in the Premier League is so hard, even if you play the bottom team. Finally we won the league and we have to go again next season."
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Arsenal chase European glory
Arsenal’s attention now turns fully towards their Champions League showdown with PSG as they attempt to win Europe’s biggest prize for the first time in club history. Saliba and Arsenal’s defence will face their toughest test yet against one of the continent’s most dangerous attacks, but confidence inside the squad remains high after finally ending their long wait for Premier League glory.