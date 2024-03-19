Ryan Reynolds Rob McElhenney WrexhamGetty/GOAL
Chris Burton

Will Wrexham win promotion to League One? Supercomputer predicts dramatic finish to 2023-24 season for Rob McElhenney & Ryan Reynolds' side - with just TWO points the difference between glory & despair

WrexhamLeague Two

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are hoping to throw another promotion party at Wrexham, with a SuperComputer predicting how League Two will finish.

  • Red Dragons won National League title in 2023
  • Taking aim at back-to-back promotions
  • Have eight games left to take in this season

