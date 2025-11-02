Will Still's return to England is over! Southampton SACK manager after 16 games with Championship favourites sitting 21st in table

Southampton have confirmed the departure of Still just five months after his appointment, bringing a swift end to his brief and turbulent spell at St. Mary’s. The 33-year-old, who joined the club from Lens in May, managed only four wins from 16 matches across all competitions, including just two victories in the Championship. A 2-0 defeat to Preston on Saturday, which was their fifth straight match without a win, proved to be the breaking point for the Saints' hierarchy.

Still had been tasked with guiding Southampton back to the Premier League following last season’s relegation, but instead finds himself leaving with the team perilously close to dropping further down the English football ladder. The south coast side currently sit 21st in the Championship table, three points above the relegation zone and 16 behind early leaders Coventry. Despite a dramatic 3-2 win over Wrexham on the opening day, results quickly soured, with the Saints struggling to find consistency or a clear identity under the young manager.

The club confirmed that assistant coaches Ruben Martinez, Clement Lemaitre, and Carl Martin have also left their roles alongside Still. Under-21s boss Tonda Eckert has been placed in interim charge and will lead the team into Wednesday night’s clash with Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road. Eckert, who is highly regarded within the club, is also being considered as a potential candidate for the permanent position as Southampton’s search for a new manager begins immediately.