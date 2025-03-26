Will Lionel Messi make it to the 2026 World Cup? Lionel Scaloni admits he 'doesn't want to deal with that issue all year' as Argentina boss vows to give Inter Miami superstar space L. Messi Argentina L. Scaloni World Cup

Lionel Scaloni opened up on the possibility of Lionel Messi playing at the 2026 World Cup as he vowed to give space to the Argentina captain.