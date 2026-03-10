Why Wayne Rooney is ‘really irritating’ wife Coleen as Man Utd legend tests the ‘patience’ of friends & family

Ahead of the big launch for her new collection with the Irish fast fashion brand, Wayne was spotted looking a little worse for wear during an alcohol-fuelled evening in Manchester. Said antics have provided an unwelcome distraction for Coleen.

An insider has told The Sun: “Coleen does get annoyed with Wayne for getting himself into scrapes. She’s a strong, independent and successful woman and doesn’t like the idea that people think anything other of her. Nobody wants their reputation damaged by silly behaviour – especially when they are working on something as important as a clothing range.

“It’s really irritating for her that she’s had to deal with it. Coleen will always stick by Wayne, but patience from her friends and family could be wearing thin.”

Coleen threw a lavish launch party for celebrity and industry guests in London as her Primark collection was showcased - with a lucrative deal there said to be worth seven figures. Wayne was left back at the family’s £20 million ($27m) Cheshire mansion as he kept an eye on sons Kai, Klay, Kit and Cass.

He treated them to dinner from former United team-mate Jesse Lingard’s jerk chicken takeaway shop in nearby Wilmslow. Coleen was joined in the English capital by her mother, Colette.

The Sun’s source added on Coleen continuing to lean on close family for support: “Colette is and always has been her daughter’s biggest supporter and will do whatever she can to protect her. It was essential that Coleen had her with her because it gave her the confidence to shine and actually enjoy herself. Colette is the voice of reason in her life and of course the shoulder to cry on and ear to moan to.”