Why new Man Utd signing Manuel Ugarte won't make his debut against Liverpool after completing £51m signing from PSG

Getty ImagesPeter McVitieWhy new Man Utd signing Manuel Ugarte won't make his debut against Liverpool after completing £51m signing from PSGManchester UnitedM. UgarteManchester United vs LiverpoolPremier LeagueManuel Ugarte will not make his Manchester United debut when the Red Devils take on Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday.Ugarte completed deadline day transfer from PSGWill not make his debut against LiverpoolMay feature against Southampton in mid-September