‘More important for football’ - Why Lionel Messi tops Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate for fellow Ballon d’Or winner and former rival of Diego Maradona

Matthaus told The Telegraph of his tussle with Maradona: “Diego was the best footballer of my generation. Of course, after me! We had football friendship. We were in those days like Messi and Ronaldo. The rivalry makes them great players. Diego and I were rivals on the pitch. We were fighting for our teams and country. Diego made me bigger and vice versa. We profited from each other.”

Messi and Ronaldo could never have imagined when first starting out that they would achieve sporting immortality. They have, however, won 13 Ballons d’Or between them and broken countless records.

Messi is the most decorated player in history, with 46 trophies to his name, while Ronaldo is the greatest marksman that Champions League football has ever seen. Both are still going strong in MLS and the Saudi Pro League with Inter Miami and Al-Nassr respectively - with new contracts being signed.

Asked to pick between two icons, Matthaus said when siding with his fellow World Cup winner: “I am a fan of Messi because of his style. I don’t like to say Messi is better than Ronaldo, because they have different styles. Ronaldo has more power and is physically stronger. Messi is smarter. If Ronaldo makes a short entertainment with Messi, it’s a long entertainment. And for this, I prefer Messi more. He has been more important for football in the last 15 years. If I had a chance to play with one of these two, it would have been definitely the maestro from Argentina.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!