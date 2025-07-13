Why Jeremie Frimpong, Milos Kerkez and Liverpool’s other summer signings were wearing strange shirt numbers during the pre-season friendly with Preston
Liverpool fans were left scratching their heads after new signings like Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez took to the field against Preston wearing unfamiliar shirt numbers in the 50s. The Reds have now explained why temporary numbers were used and when the official ones will be confirmed.
- Liverpool summer signings assigned temporary numbers
- New adidas kit deal kicks in from August 1
- Club retires Diogo Jota’s No. 20 shirt across all levels