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Why was Erling Haaland taken off when Norway needed a goal? Shock substitution in World Cup quarter-final clash with England explained
Solbakken clarifies Haaland exit
Solbakken has moved to explain the sensational decision to withdraw Haaland during the closing stages of their 2-1 defeat to England. With the match hanging in the balance and the Three Lions leading in extra-time, the sight of the world’s most feared striker heading to the bench caused collective shock across the stadium.
Explaining the move, the Norway boss admitted that his talisman was physically unable to continue. "It was not a tough decision to take him out, because he was finished," Solbakken revealed post-match. "Maybe I should have taken him out ten minutes before. Obviously, he has had a tremendous World Cup, he used all his energy and power game after game after game. I think that he also got a dead leg in the second half, so that combined with the fatigue."
- AFP
A historic tournament ends in pain
Despite the semi-final heartbreak, Haaland leaves the 2026 World Cup with his reputation as the planet's premier finisher firmly intact. The forward has been in relentless form throughout the tournament in North America, finding the net seven times in just five appearances. Solbakken was quick to defend his star man's contribution despite the quarter-final exit.
"He did everything that he could, I think he was a bit unlucky in a couple of situations," the coach added. "But he scored seven goals in five games for us, he had a fantastic World Cup."
England survive Miami scare
Haaland’s absence in the final minutes allowed England to breathe a sigh of relief as they secured their place in a fourth World Cup semi-final. The Three Lions had to do it the hard way after Andreas Schjelderup stunned them with a 36th-minute opener. However, Jude Bellingham proved to be the hero once again, equalising just before the break and then netting the winner three minutes into extra-time.
Jorgen Strand Larsen was the man tasked with replacing Haaland, but the Crystal Palace forward could not replicate the Manchester City man's clinical edge. While Norway pushed forward gallantly, the lack of their first-choice striker up front was evident as Thomas Tuchel's men managed the final period to secure their progression to the last four.
- AFP
Pride despite the heartbreak
For Norway, this exit marks the end of a historic run that saw the nation reach its first-ever World Cup quarter-final. Solbakken, visibly emotional after the final whistle, expressed immense pride in a squad that had spent over six weeks together in a bid to upset the established football order.
"I feel so sorry for the boys," Solbakken said. "This is football at the highest level - it gives you the greatest highs and the deepest lows, depending on which side you’re on. We were on the happy side against Brazil, but not today. After a difficult opening 20 minutes, we produced a heroic performance in every possible way. I can’t blame the players or ask for anything more than what they gave. We lacked a bit of luck, but that’s life. Right now, we need to catch our breath."
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