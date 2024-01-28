Who wants to be on Birmingham’s ‘journey’ with Tom Brady? Tony Mowbray sends exit warning to underperforming Blues

Chris Burton
Underperforming Birmingham players have been warned that they face being forced out of a “journey” that includes NFL legend Tom Brady.

  • Blues piecing together ambitious plans
  • Rooney already removed from that project
  • Players challenged to prove their worth

