Who will qualify for the 2025-26 Champions League? Inside the epic battles to secure spots among Europe's elite

Some big clubs are in very real danger of missing out on next season's competition, which would represent a serious financial blow

This hasn't been an especially vintage year for thrilling title races in Europe's top leagues - despite the fact that the Serie A scrap between Napoli and Inter could go right to the wire (a Scudetto play-off is even a distinct possibility!), while Real Madrid could close on La Liga leaders Barcelona by winning at Montjuic on Sunday week.

However, Arne Slot's relentless Liverpool side turned the Premier League into a procession this season, perennial French champions Paris Saint-Germain once again ran away with Ligue 1, while Bayern Munich will almost certainly reclaim their Bundesliga crown from Bayer Leverkusen this weekend.

Still, it's not as if the final few weeks of the 2024-25 campaign will be devoid of drama - not with Champions League qualification arguably more important than ever before for financial reasons. Below, GOAL breaks down the fierce battles we're seeing across the continent for the right to sit at Europe's top table next season...