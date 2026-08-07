Meet Yan Couto: Como's new signing from Borussia Dortmund and Cesc Fàbregas' latest international masterstroke

Como have been on fire this summer, and they've just pulled off another coup. Yan Couto arrives from Borussia Dortmund, with the signing confirmed on Wednesday evening.

The deal for Trevoh Chalobah from Chelsea is done too, though that one still awaits official confirmation. Now Como have wrapped up another piece of business.

"Como 1907 - reads the Como club's website - are delighted to announce the loan signing of Brazil national-team right-back Yan Couto from Borussia Dortmund for the 2026/27 season".





"Yan is a brave and technically strong player - said Cesc Fabregas - who gives us several options down the right flank. He likes to get forward, he has great energy and he fits in well with our way of playing. He is still young, but he has already gained important experience and we believe he can continue to grow with us".

"I'm very happy to be here - were Yan Couto's first words - I really like the team's way of playing and their philosophy, and I hope to help the team improve even further. I believe this is an important step for my career, I can't wait to get started".



