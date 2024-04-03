Who is Netherlands' leading all-time top goal scorer? Van Persie, Depay and Oranje's most lethal strikers

The Netherlands national team's top goalscorers consist of some of the greatest footballers in history

Netherlands are one of those teams that always appear on fans' lists of pre-tournament favourites or outsiders, despite only ever winning one major tournament.

They might have made it to three World Cup finals, but they have also ended up losing every single one of them.

Euro 1988 was that one time that things all went their way, with the legendary Marco van Basten scoring one of the best goals ever in the final.

The former AC Milan star is by no means the only attacking superstar Oranje have had, though.

Johan Cruyff is arguably one of the greatest players ever, Dennis Bergkamp is an absolute Premier League legend and the likes of Ruud van Nistelrooy and Robin van Persie are among the greatest goalscorers to have graced a pitch, too.

But who are the players who have scored the most international goals for Netherlands?