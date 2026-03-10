Who in their right mind would send their national team to such a place?" President hints at World Cup boycott

Some of the players had been branded "traitors in wartime" by Iranian state television after they refused to sing the national anthem before their opening defeat to South Korea. Taj noted that in the following two matches, the entire team sang the national anthem and saluted.

Taj blamed US President Donald Trump for the alleged abduction of the players. "He threatened Australia: if you don't grant them asylum, I will grant them asylum in the US." After the last game, Australian police "according to our information, took one or two players from the hotel." Taj added: "How can you be optimistic about a World Cup that is to take place in America?"