Who are the 2026 World Cup dark horses? GOAL writers have their say

Here at GOAL, we like to think we know a thing or two about the beautiful game, and so we've asked our team of writers and editors from both the UK and the U.S. to make their predictions for the tournament. From the Golden Boot winner to the biggest disappointments, we've got you covered on what to expect from the the biggest World Cup ever staged.

Today, we asked our team to predict who are the tournament's dark horses - here's what they had to say...