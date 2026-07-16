White House confirms President Donald Trump will attend World Cup final between Argentina and Spain

Trump’s attendance follows a long tradition of heads of state appearing at World Cup finals, particularly when their country is hosting the tournament.

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani took part in the presentation ceremony after Argentina’s win in 2022, placing a traditional bisht on Lionel Messi before Infantino handed him the trophy. Russian president Vladimir Putin was similarly present as France received its medals and lifted the trophy in Moscow in 2018.

Infantino confirmed in June that Trump would be involved in this year’s presentation ceremony.