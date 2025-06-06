Where will Victor Osimhen go? Napoli reject Al-Hilal's bid while striker not convinced by €26m salary as Nigeria star's future remains unclear
Despite a massive salary on the table from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, Victor Osimhen remains unconvinced as Napoli turned down a massive bid.
- Napoli reject Al-Hilal’s €70m offer for Osimhen.
- Striker not convinced by €26m salary proposal.
- Galatasaray remain interested after 37-goal season.