Where will Victor Osimhen go? Napoli reject Al-Hilal's bid while striker not convinced by €26m salary as Nigeria star's future remains unclear

Despite a massive salary on the table from Saudi Pro League giants Al-Hilal, Victor Osimhen remains unconvinced as Napoli turned down a massive bid.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Napoli reject Al-Hilal’s €70m offer for Osimhen.

Striker not convinced by €26m salary proposal.

Galatasaray remain interested after 37-goal season. Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱