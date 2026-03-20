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Francesco Guerrieri

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Where to watch Arsenal v Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, line-ups

Everything you need to know about Arsenal v Manchester City, the Carabao Cup final: line-ups and how to watch the match

It’s not just league fixtures this weekend. In England, the Carabao Cup final between Arsenal and Manchester City is scheduled for Sunday 22 March, with kick-off at 5.30 pm. The Gunners are coming off a Champions League victory where they knocked out Bayer Leverkusen, whilst Guardiola’s side are looking to bounce back after their double European defeat against Real Madrid, which saw the Citizens knocked out of the Champions League.


  • ARSENAL v MANCHESTER CITY: TV CHANNEL AND LIVE STREAM

    Match: Arsenal v Manchester City


    Date: Sunday 22 March 2026


    Kick-off: 5.30 pm


    Live TV: -


    Streaming: Cronache di Spogliatoio YouTube channel


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  • PROBABLE LINE-UPS: ARSENAL VS MANCHESTER CITY

    ARSENAL (4-2-3-1): Raya; Mosquera, Saliba, Magalhães, Hincapié; Rice, Zubimendi; Saka, Eze, Trossard; Gyokeres. Manager: Arteta.


    MANCHESTER CITY (4-2-3-1): Donnarumma; Matheus Nunes, Ruben Dias, Khusanov, Ait Nouri; Bernardo Silva, Rodri; Foden, Cherki, Semenyo; Haaland. Manager: Guardiola.

  • COMMENTATOR AND SECOND VOICE

    Marco Cattaneo will be providing the commentary for the Arsenal v Manchester City match, with former attacking midfielder Gaetano D'Agostino serving as his co-commentator.

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